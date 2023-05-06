UrduPoint.com

US Will Allow Tens Of Thousands Of Afghan Evacuees To Renew Temporary Legal Status - DHS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US Will Allow Tens of Thousands of Afghan Evacuees to Renew Temporary Legal Status - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Biden administration will allow Afghan evacuees who sought refuge in the United States to renew their work permits and deportation protections, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is establishing a process to re-parole eligible Afghan nationals so they can continue living and working legally in the United States," DHS said in a press release.

Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan can request a renewal beginning in June, according to DHS.

Earlier this week, US media reported that there are some 77,000 Afghan refugees in the United States that currently benefit from the parole program.

The first group of Afghan refugees brought to the United States in 2021 were set to lose their temporary protected status in July, the report added.

In August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to resign and hastily leave the country. The United States then quickly withdrew from Afghanistan, while the nation plunged into greater economic disarray with food shortages that pushed it to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. The US military evacuated more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations United States June July August Ashraf Ghani Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching i ..

Juventus continues growth in Dubai with coaching initiatives

42 minutes ago
 Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation ..

Armed Forces unification a decisive step in nation&#039;s history: Saif bin Zaye ..

43 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Ara ..

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish ..

58 minutes ago
 Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defens ..

Austin, Polish Counterpart Renew Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement - Pent ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid fin ..

Alcaraz marks 20th birthday by reaching Madrid final

1 hour ago
 Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise mini ..

Ethanol manufacturers meet Industries, Excise ministers

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.