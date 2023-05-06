US Will Allow Tens of Thousands of Afghan Evacuees to Renew Temporary Legal Status - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Biden administration will allow Afghan evacuees who sought refuge in the United States to renew their work permits and deportation protections, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is establishing a process to re-parole eligible Afghan nationals so they can continue living and working legally in the United States," DHS said in a press release.

Afghan nationals who arrived in the United States after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan can request a renewal beginning in June, according to DHS.

Earlier this week, US media reported that there are some 77,000 Afghan refugees in the United States that currently benefit from the parole program.

The first group of Afghan refugees brought to the United States in 2021 were set to lose their temporary protected status in July, the report added.

In August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) entered Kabul, prompting then-President Ashraf Ghani to resign and hastily leave the country. The United States then quickly withdrew from Afghanistan, while the nation plunged into greater economic disarray with food shortages that pushed it to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. The US military evacuated more than 122,000 people from Afghanistan.