US Will Announce New Ukraine Aid Package, Including HIMARS Ammo, Howitzers - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine later on Wednesday afternoon that will include HIMARS ammunition and additional howitzers, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"We will have an announcement today from the Biden-Harris administration, a new package of security assistance to help Ukraine continue to defend itself on the battlefield," Jean-Pierre said. "The package which will be announced later this afternoon by the Departments of State and Defense includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS that Ukraine has been using so effectively, as well as additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds and anti armor capabilities."