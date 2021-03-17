UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Announce Soon States With Which Would Share Excess Coronavirus Vaccines - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Will Announce Soon States With Which Would Share Excess Coronavirus Vaccines - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States is in discussions with various nations on sharing its excess supply of coronavirus vaccines and will announce the list of recipients soon, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"We're talking to several countries already. We'll let you know that very shortly," Biden told reporters before embarking on a chopper ride to Pennsylvania to tout the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law last week.

Biden's comments came after the United States partnered last week with Japan, India and Australia to expand global vaccine manufacturing capacity.

The plan entailed the Biden administration committing to provide financial support for Biological E, a major vaccine manufacturer in India that will produce at least 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2022.

The effort seeks to partly mitigate the vaccine shortage in Southeast Asia and beyond while the Biden administration tries to immunize Americans first with the supplies it has before exporting any excess.

As of Friday, 13.5 percent of people in the United States who are 18 or older have been fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Related Topics

India Shortage Australia Japan United States Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

6 minutes ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

13 minutes ago

Secretary Wildlife & Fisheries visits UVAS Pattoki ..

13 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

2 hours ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

2 hours ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.