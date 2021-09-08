US Will Assist Latin America to Scale Up Green Energy Capacity to 70% By 2030 - Kerry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The United States is planning to increase its assistance to Latin America and the Caribbean in a bid to provide for at least 70 percent green energy capacity in that region by 2030, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"Today, I am able to announce that we have plans to scale up our assistance for the renewable energy for Latin America and Caribbean regional effort led by President [Ivan] Duque of Colombia, in order to increase renewable energy capacity to at least 70 percent across the region by 2030," Kerry said at a virtual climate change dialogue hosted by Argentina.

The US Special Envoy also said the new regional climate effort will focus restoring forest ecosystems by way of lowering emissions, accelerating forest finance for which public finance will be mobilized.

The measure and additional engagement in dialogue with regional partners is intended to build momentum in anticipation of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 to include panel discussions on enhancing climate ambition, accelerating climate action through regional cooperation and strengthening climate resilience.