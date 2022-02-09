UrduPoint.com

US Will Beat China In Electric-Car Making As It Brings Manufacturing Home - Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US Will Beat China in Electric-Car Making as It Brings Manufacturing Home - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States will beat China in making electric vehicles (EVs) as the country grows its battery production and works on bringing home manufacturing that was offshored since the 1990s, President Joe Biden said.

Speaking after Australian electric vehicle charging company Tritium unveiled plans to manufacture in Tennessee, Biden said the plant will "help ensure that America leads the world in electric vehicles." 

He added: "China has been leading the race up to now, but this is about to change because of America's convenient, reliable and equitable national public charging networks. So wherever you live, charging your electric vehicle will be quick and easy, and this foundation will help American automakers set the pace to lead."

The Biden administration is working to add 500,000 charging stations for EVs across the United States under a $15 billion plan.

The president said manufacturing was booming again after the 1990s drive to offshore US factories to China that left services to dominate the economy.

As an example of the country's renewed manufacturing prowess, Biden cited the recent announcement by the Union Pacific Railroad in Pittsburgh that it had bought US-made batteries to power its locomotives.

"We're seeing the beginning of American manufacturing come back," Biden said. "This is not hyperbole. This is real. This is genuine. The world's at an inflection point. Things are going to change in big ways. This is one of those transition moments."

The decline of US manufacturing has been difficult to fix despite encouraging tax breaks. Industry officials say the country's costly labor is one major impediment despite the United States enjoying significantly lower electricity costs than China.

Another problem, industry experts say, is a lack of financing appetite for high-end manufacturing. Small and medium-size US companies struggle to borrow the billions of Dollars necessary to finance a new factory, especially if those loans take 10 or 20 years to pay out. 

Related Topics

World Electricity China Company Vehicles Vehicle Lead Pittsburgh United States Industry Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

3 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

3 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

3 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

3 hours ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>