US Will Begin Training Ukraine On Abrams Tanks As Soon As Possible - Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

The United States will begin training Ukrainian troops on the use of Abrams tanks as soon as possible, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, following the announcement of the administration's intent to send 31 Abrams to Ukraine

"Today I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine," Biden said during a press conference. "We'll begin to train Ukrainian troops on these issues of sustainment, logistics and maintenance as soon as possible."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended sending the tanks as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia, Biden said.

