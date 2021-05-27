UrduPoint.com
US Will 'Carefully Review' Iran Sanctions If Tehran Returns To Nuclear Agreement - Yellen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

The United States will review carefully its sanctions regime against Iranian oil exports if Tehran returns to the 2015 nuclear agreement that aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday

"With respect to Iran.

I think you know, the president is looking at negotiations that might succeed in bringing Iran back to full compliance (with)... the JCPOA and as indicated that the United States is prepared to do the same if Iran agrees to that," Yellen said referring to the Iranian nuclear agreement. "So we will carefully review what sanctions relief would be appropriate if Iran takes the appropriate steps."

