WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States has taken note of reports that Moscow is finalizing its response to NATO's and Washington's security suggestions and will thoroughly review it once it receives it, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday

"We've seen the comments from the Kremlin, from Moscow today indicating that their response and their words have been finalized," Price told a briefing.

"We're yet to see a response ... but we will of course carefully review the Russian written response when we do receive it."