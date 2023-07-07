US Will Carefully Select Cluster Munitions for Ukraine if Provided - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States will carefully select which cluster munitions variants to send to Ukraine if the Biden administration indeed chooses to provide them, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"As I mentioned before, in the event that we do provide this capability, we would be carefully selecting rounds with low dud rates for which we have recent testing data," Ryder said during a press briefing.