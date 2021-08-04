WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States will continue to closely monitor Ukraine's investigation into the cause of death of Belarus activist Vitaly Shishov who was found hanged in a park in Kiev after he was reported missing, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the reports of the tragic death of Mr. Vitaly Shishov. We will continue to closely monitor the Ukrainian authorities' investigation into the cause of his death," Price said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing violent crackdown on Belarusian civil society and transnational repression by the Lukashenko regime," he added.