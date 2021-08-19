US Will Conduct Evacuations For As Long As Possible - Defense Secretary
Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States will continue to evacuate people from Afghanistan for as long as it is able to do so, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in a press briefing on Wednesday.
" We are going to evacuate everybody that we can physically, possibly, evacuate and we'll conduct this process for as long as we possibly can," Austin said.