US Will Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia - Blinken

The United States will remain in close contact with both Ukraine and NATO allies on diplomatic engagements with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States will remain in close contact with both Ukraine and NATO allies on diplomatic engagements with Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday.

"Reiterated full U.S. support for Ukraine in my call with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine, @NATO Allies, and partners in our diplomatic efforts to deter further Russian aggression."