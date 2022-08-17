US Will Continue Talks With Russia on Resumption of New START Inspections - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United States will continue to engage with Russia through diplomatic channels on the resumption of inspections under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We'll continue to engage Russia on the resumption of inspections through diplomatic channels," Price said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, Russia officially notified the United States that it was temporarily withdrawing from inspection activities under the New START but will resume inspections once the issues are resolved related to anti-Russia sanctions that made it difficult for Russian inspection teams to travel to the United States.