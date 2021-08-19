US Will Continue to Coordinate, Deconflict With Taliban - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States will continue to coordinate and deconflict with the Taliban (banned in Russia) to ensure safe passage to the Kabul airport, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I certainly don't want to do anything to make the airfield less safe and we won't do that. But we will continue to coordinate, deconflict with the Taliban and make sure that those people that need to get to the airfield have the right credentials to ensure passage," Austin said. "And the Taliban has been checking those credentials, and if they have them, they have allowed them to pass."