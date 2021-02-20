US Will Continue To Dissuade Countries From Providing Arms To Iran - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States will continue to discourage countries from providing arms to Iran, US Department of State spokesperson said in a press briefing on Friday.
"Regardless of the UN's Iran sanctions architecture, we will continue to use our authorities to dissuade countries from providing arms to Iran," price said.