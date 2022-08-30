UrduPoint.com

US Will Continue To Keep Lines Of Communication Open With China - White House

August 30, 2022

The United States will continue to keep open the channels of communication with China and is calling on Beijing to reopen them, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

"We have and we will continue to keep the lines of communication open with Beijing which we have for the past couple of months," Jean-Pierre said. "We will continue to call on Beijing to call on Beijing to reopen those channels."

