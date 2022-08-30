US Will Continue to Keep Lines of Communication Open With China - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will continue to keep open the channels of communication with China and is calling on Beijing to reopen them, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

"We have and we will continue to keep the lines of communication open with Beijing which we have for the past couple of months," Jean-Pierre said. "We will continue to call on Beijing to call on Beijing to reopen those channels."