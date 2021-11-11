US Will Continue to Pressure Lukashenko Until International Obligations Are Met - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The United States will keep pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko if Minsk refuses to respect international obligations and continues to undermine peace and security in Europe, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, against the backdrop of the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"(A)s long as the regime is refusing to respect its international obligations and commitments, as long as it's undermining peace and security in Europe through its actions, as long as it continues to repress and abuse people who are seeking to live in freedom, then we will continue to pressure Lukashenko and the regime and we will not lessen our calls for accountability," Blinken said during a press briefing following a meeting with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.