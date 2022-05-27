UrduPoint.com

US Will Continue To Seek Appropriate Chances To Deter North Korea Militarily - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States will continue to look for chances to respond to and deter North Korean military action as appropriate amid an increased ballistic missile test-launches, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We're able to and will continue to look for opportunities for an appropriate response from a military perspective, if it makes sense, as they (North Korea) continue to again conduct these launches and continue to provoke insecurity, instability on the peninsula," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked if there is any urgency to increase deterrence by military means.

North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles this week toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss security and trade in the region.

The latest tests were undertaken following more than a dozen other launches by North Korea earlier this year.

On Thursday, Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council to further sanction North Korea over the recent missile launches. The resolution would only make the situation worse, according to Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield claimed that the veto serves to embolden North Korea's actions and sends a message to other proliferators that they can act with impunity.

The United States and its allies will consider taking unilateral steps against North Korea, including additional sanctions, in response to the failed UN resolution, she added.

