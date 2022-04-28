The United States is keeping an eye on the situation in Transnistria and will continue to support the government of Moldova, Michael Carpenter, the US permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States is keeping an eye on the situation in Transnistria and will continue to support the government of Moldova, Michael Carpenter, the US permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said on Thursday.

"We will continue to support the government of Moldova," he told a briefing.

Carpenter noted that the United States is grateful that its EU partners are focused on the same issues with regard to Moldova.

"We are closely following the situation in Moldova and Transnistria," he added.

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security. On Tuesday, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of Transnistria. No casualties were reported following the blasts.

Local authorities introduced the highest level of terrorist threat alert. The Transnistrian investigative authority has initiated a criminal probe into "an act of terrorism committed by a group of people with firearms." Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said they traced the organizers to Ukraine, while Moldovan President Maia Sandu insisted that the attempts to escalate the situation in the breakaway region are being undertaken by violent forces within Transnistria, which intend to drag Moldova into war.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.