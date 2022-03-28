UrduPoint.com

US Will Continue To Support Process Of Transforming Middle East - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 06:45 PM

US Will Continue to Support Process of Transforming Middle East - Blinken

The United States will continue supporting the process of transforming the Middle East, bringing together Israel and Arab countries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The United States will continue supporting the process of transforming the middle East, bringing together Israel and Arab countries, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Israel is hosting a historic summit on Sunday and Monday with the participation of the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain.

"Just a few years ago this gathering would have been impossible to imagine. The United States has and will continue to strongly support a process that is transforming the region and beyond," Blinken said at the Negev summit.

The Trump administration brokered several deals in 2020 in an effort to normalize relations between Israel and Arab states. The UAE became the first country to sign the Abraham Peace Accords, and was later followed by Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The accords entailed the opening of embassies, launch of direct flights, and lifting of a ban on tourist trips and official visits. The Palestinian authorities have criticized the Arab countries for taking steps to normalize relations with Israel to the detriment of advancing the rights of the Palestinians.

