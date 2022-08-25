US Will Continue to Support Taiwan, Seeks Constructive Dialogue With China - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States will continue supporting Taiwan in accordance with the One China policy, while seeking an "open and constructive" dialogue with Beijing, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"I would note that we continue to take calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the region, as well as support Taiwan in line with our long-standing One China Policy," Patel told a press briefing.

He reiterated that Washington continues to seek dialogue with China despite Beijing's decision to severe contact channels on several vital issues.

Patel also noted that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met on Tuesday with Chinese Ambassador in Washington Qin Gang.

"We have and we will continue to keep the lines of communication open with the PRC," Patel said, without providing additional details about the meeting.

Tensions around Taiwan remain high as China is opposed to any direct foreign official contacts with the island which it considers its sovereign territory. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.