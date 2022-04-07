US Will Continue to Use Sanctions to Push Russia Toward Diplomacy on Ukraine - Treasury

The United States will continue to use sanctions in an effort to push Russia toward diplomacy on Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNN

"Our goal is to make sure that we go after the Russian war machine by going after the aerospace industry, that marine industries and other industries that are critical to fighting the war in Ukraine because ultimately, our goal is to stop the invasion in Ukraine and we're going to use sanctions export controls.

We're going to use our Justice Department we're going to use the tools of diplomacy to do this holistically, not just the United States, but in collaboration, coordination with our allies and partners around the world," he said on Thursday.