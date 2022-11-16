UrduPoint.com

US Will Continue To Work With Allies To Gather More Info On Explosion In Poland - Austin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather More Info on Explosion in Poland - Austin

The United States will continue to work with Poland and other allies to gather additional information on the explosion that occurred in Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States will continue to work with Poland and other allies to gather additional information on the explosion that occurred in Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Once again, Russia has been launching missiles against Ukraine's cities and Ukraine's civilians, and yesterday we saw reports of deadly explosions in Poland - one explosion in Poland, near its border with Ukraine. And we will continue to work closely with our allies, Poland and others, to gather more information," Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Austin Poland United States Border

Recent Stories

IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukrain ..

IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukraine Scheduled for November, Dece ..

59 seconds ago
 POA hosts President FIH Tayyab Ikram

POA hosts President FIH Tayyab Ikram

1 minute ago
 ACS reviews development projects in Kohat Division ..

ACS reviews development projects in Kohat Division

1 minute ago
 Imran's baseless allegation of foreign conspiracy ..

Imran's baseless allegation of foreign conspiracy bit the dust: Rana Ihsan

1 minute ago
 Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

48 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.