US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather More Info on Explosion in Poland - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States will continue to work with Poland and other allies to gather additional information on the explosion that occurred in Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Once again, Russia has been launching missiles against Ukraine's cities and Ukraine's civilians, and yesterday we saw reports of deadly explosions in Poland - one explosion in Poland, near its border with Ukraine. And we will continue to work closely with our allies, Poland and others, to gather more information," Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.