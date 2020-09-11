UrduPoint.com
US Will Decide Its Afghanistan Policy Based On Peace Talks' Results - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:32 PM

The United States will decide on its policy and relations with Afghanistan based on the agreements reached during the upcoming peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, US Department of State Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a press briefing on Friday

"The future of Afghanistan is obviously after the Afghans to decide, but we would like to see Afghanistan that is sovereign and that is unified and democratic," Khalilzad said. "And the United States will decide its policies or its relations with Afghanistan, based on the decision and agreement that Afghanistan makes, and the implementation of those agreements.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to kick off in Qatar on September 12. Last week, the two sides completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to starting the intra-Afghan talks.

The talks are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived at the Qatari capital of Doha to participate in the event.

