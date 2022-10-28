UrduPoint.com

US Will Deliver NASAMS To Kiev When Ukrainians Complete Training Soon - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States will deliver two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine once Ukrainian soldiers complete their training on the systems, US Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"On your question with training on the NASAMS, there is a training program with this system, and once it has been completed, the system will be ready for delivery to Ukraine and we anticipate that that training program will conclude soon," Singh said during a press briefing.

The first two NASAMS committed to Ukraine will be sent to the country by next month, Singh added.

Earlier this week, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said the two NASAMS recently delivered to the US government were already being installed in Ukraine.

The United States will provide six additional NASAMS to Ukraine but those are not expected to be delivered anytime soon.

