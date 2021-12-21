US Will Deploy Extra Military Medics, 500Mln Free Rapid Tests to Fight Omicron - Biden

The Unites States is rolling out new measures to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant, including deployment of an extra 1,000 troops to COVID-19 hospitals and 500 million free rapid at-home tests, the White House announced on Monday

"Today, President Biden will announce the following actions," the release said, specifying that the new measures will include "Mobilizing an Additional 1,000 Troops to Deploy to COVID-Burdened Hospitals: The President is directing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to ready an additional 1,000 service members military doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other medical personnel to deploy to hospitals during January and February, as needed."

Biden will also announce the deployment of federal medical personnel, available to states immediately. Six emergency response teams of more than 100 clinical personnel and paramedics are being deployed to the US states of Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Moreover, the White House said Biden is ordering the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to activate additional staffing and capacity for the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) and FEMA regions.

Biden's new measures will also include continued support to states to help hospitals create and license more beds, providing hundreds of ambulances and emergency medical teams.

"Today, the President is announcing that new federal testing sites will be stood up around the country, helping states that need additional testing capacity," the release went on to say. "Today, the President is announcing his Administration will purchase a half-billion at-home, rapid tests this winter to be distributed for free to Americans who want them, with the initial delivery starting in January 2022."

Biden will also announce new steps aimed at vaccinating more people.

"The President will announce that FEMA is standing up new pop-up vaccination clinics across the country," the release said. "Deploying Additional Vaccinators: To further increase capacity, the Biden Administration is deploying hundreds of federal vaccinators across 12 states, tribes and territories."

On Sunday, chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci suggested that hospitals in the United States would face an increased burden due to the spread of the Omicron strain.

The United States is going through another upswing with about 130,000 cases reported daily, which is the highest rate worldwide. A total of 73% of adult Americans are fully vaccinated.