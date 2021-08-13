UrduPoint.com

US Will Deploy First 3 Infantry Battalions To Kabul Airport In 24 To 48 Hours - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Will Deploy First 3 Infantry Battalions to Kabul Airport in 24 to 48 Hours - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US Defense Department will deploy three infantry battalions to Kabul consisting of some 3,000 personnel within the next 24 to 48 hours to ensure the safety and security of American civilian personnel in Afghanistan, spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"To enable the safe, orderly reduction, the Secretary of Defense has directed the Department to position temporary enabling capabilities to ensure the safety and security of US and partners' civilian personnel. The first movement will consist of three infantry battalions that are currently in the Central Command Area of Responsibility.

They will move to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours," Kirby said. "Those three infantry battalions will comprise approximately 3,000 personnel, and they will be in addition to those troops that are already in Kabul."

Kirby also said the United States will deploy within the next week one infantry brigade combat team out of Fort Bragg to Kuwait, where they will be postured and prepared to provide additional security at the airport, if needed.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Kuwait United States Airport

Recent Stories

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

1 minute ago
 UN Staff Set to Stay in Afghanistan Amid 'Very Dif ..

UN Staff Set to Stay in Afghanistan Amid 'Very Difficult' Security Situation - S ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh High Court issues notice to Secretary Educat ..

Sindh High Court issues notice to Secretary Education Sindh in non payment of sa ..

1 minute ago
 HESCO asks MEPCO to repatriate two of its official ..

HESCO asks MEPCO to repatriate two of its officials to company

1 minute ago
 All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of ..

All Wildfires in Turkey Extinguished - Minister of Forestry

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Unio ..

Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Union State of Russia, Belarus

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.