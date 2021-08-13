US Will Deploy First 3 Infantry Battalions to Kabul Airport in 24 to 48 Hours - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US Defense Department will deploy three infantry battalions to Kabul consisting of some 3,000 personnel within the next 24 to 48 hours to ensure the safety and security of American civilian personnel in Afghanistan, spokesperson John Kirby said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"To enable the safe, orderly reduction, the Secretary of Defense has directed the Department to position temporary enabling capabilities to ensure the safety and security of US and partners' civilian personnel. The first movement will consist of three infantry battalions that are currently in the Central Command Area of Responsibility.

They will move to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours," Kirby said. "Those three infantry battalions will comprise approximately 3,000 personnel, and they will be in addition to those troops that are already in Kabul."

Kirby also said the United States will deploy within the next week one infantry brigade combat team out of Fort Bragg to Kuwait, where they will be postured and prepared to provide additional security at the airport, if needed.