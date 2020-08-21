UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Do Everything To Enforce UN Sanctions Against Iran - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Will Do Everything to Enforce UN Sanctions Against Iran - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States will enforce the United Nations sanctions it seeks to re-impose on Iran just as it did with its own sanctions against the Islamic Republic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Thursday.

"When the US sanctions were violated we enforced them. When the UN sanctions are violated we are going to everything we can to enforce them as well," Pompeo said during a briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Pompeo is visiting New York regarding initiating the so-called snapback process of reinstating United Nations sanctions against Iran, despite opposition by other members of the UN Security Council who question the right to do so after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The United States will never allow the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism to freely buy and sell planes, tanks, missiles and other kinds of conventional weapons," Pompeo said. "These UN sanctions will continue the arms embargo. These restored sanctions will also re-impose accountability for other forms of Iranian malign activity that the authors of the nuclear deal foolishly downplayed."

Pompeo called the UN Security Council members' vote to reject a previous US proposal to extend indefinitely the conventional arm embargo against Iran "a great mistake.".

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Washington Vote Nuclear Buy New York United States 2015 From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

2 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

2 hours ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

2 hours ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

2 hours ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.