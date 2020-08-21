US Will Do Everything to Enforce UN Sanctions Against Iran - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States will enforce the United Nations sanctions it seeks to re-impose on Iran just as it did with its own sanctions against the Islamic Republic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Thursday.

"When the US sanctions were violated we enforced them. When the UN sanctions are violated we are going to everything we can to enforce them as well," Pompeo said during a briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Pompeo is visiting New York regarding initiating the so-called snapback process of reinstating United Nations sanctions against Iran, despite opposition by other members of the UN Security Council who question the right to do so after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

"The United States will never allow the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism to freely buy and sell planes, tanks, missiles and other kinds of conventional weapons," Pompeo said. "These UN sanctions will continue the arms embargo. These restored sanctions will also re-impose accountability for other forms of Iranian malign activity that the authors of the nuclear deal foolishly downplayed."

Pompeo called the UN Security Council members' vote to reject a previous US proposal to extend indefinitely the conventional arm embargo against Iran "a great mistake.".