US Will Establish Office In Qatar To Support Afghan Forces After Pullout - Pentagon

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Will Establish Office in Qatar to Support Afghan Forces After Pullout - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved creating a security cooperation office in Qatar with Brig. Gen. Curtis Buzzard as its head to support the Afghan national defense forces, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"The Secretary also approved the establishment of US Forces-Afghanistan Forward to be led by Navy Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, where Admiral Vasely's command will be based in Kabul, and will be supported by Brigadier General Curtis Buzzard, who will lead the Defense Security Cooperation Management Office-Afghanistan. That office will be based in Qatar, and will administer funding support for the Afghan national defense and security forces to include over the horizon, aircraft maintenance support," Kirby said.

The remaining US presence in Afghanistan will be focused on protecting the US diplomatic presence in the country, supporting security requirements at the Kabul airport, advising and assisting the Afghan national defense and security forces and supporting counterterrorism efforts, Kirby added.

Earlier on Friday, the US military handed control of the Bagram Air Base outside of Kabul to the Afghan natinoal defense forces.

