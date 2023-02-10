UrduPoint.com

US Will Finalize Destruction Of Its Chemical Weapons This Spring - Jenkins

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 11:33 PM

The United States will finalize the destruction of its chemical weapons this spring, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States will finalize the destruction of its chemical weapons this spring, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday.

"I also want to note that later this year, in the spring, the US will complete all - file all - the destruction of its chemical weapons.

So we'll be having a celebration of that," Jenkins said during a press briefing.

Last May, the Pentagon said it was on track to complete the destruction of its chemical weapons stockpile in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty deadline in 2023.

