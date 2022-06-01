UrduPoint.com

US Will Find More Difficulty In Maintaining Morale Of Ukraine Forces - Army Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Will Find More Difficulty in Maintaining Morale of Ukraine Forces - Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US government is going to find it more difficult to maintain the morale of Ukrainian forces fighting Russia in the current conflict as the fighting focuses on the Donbas region and the protracted use of artillery plays a more important role, Secretary of the US Army Christine Wormuth said.

"(There is) a grinding artillery battle right now," Wormuth told an Atlantic Council podcast on Tuesday. "It is going to be more difficult to maintain the morale of the Ukrainian forces."

Wormuth acknowledged that Russian forces were once again on the initiative in the current fighting in the Donbas region and she noted that the topography of the area favored Russian combat units in their deployments and use of tanks and artillery.

"The Russians have started to make small advances. ... The terrain there is more favorable for them (to make) small grinding advances," she said.

The United States was expanding its training of some Ukrainian forces as it supplied them with more complex weapons systems than the easy to use Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Wormuth added.

Related Topics

Army Russia United States Government

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

2 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

2 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

2 hours ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.