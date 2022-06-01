US Will Find More Difficulty in Maintaining Morale of Ukraine Forces - Army Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US government is going to find it more difficult to maintain the morale of Ukrainian forces fighting Russia in the current conflict as the fighting focuses on the Donbas region and the protracted use of artillery plays a more important role, Secretary of the US Army Christine Wormuth said.

"(There is) a grinding artillery battle right now," Wormuth told an Atlantic Council podcast on Tuesday. "It is going to be more difficult to maintain the morale of the Ukrainian forces."

Wormuth acknowledged that Russian forces were once again on the initiative in the current fighting in the Donbas region and she noted that the topography of the area favored Russian combat units in their deployments and use of tanks and artillery.

"The Russians have started to make small advances. ... The terrain there is more favorable for them (to make) small grinding advances," she said.

The United States was expanding its training of some Ukrainian forces as it supplied them with more complex weapons systems than the easy to use Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Wormuth added.