UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Fully Use Treasury's Authorities To Target Russian 'Malign Activities' - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

US Will Fully Use Treasury's Authorities to Target Russian 'Malign Activities' - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The United States is committed to using the Treasury Department's authority to target Russian "malign activities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.

"We are firmly committed to using the full breadth of the Treasury's authorities to target the range of Russian malign activities," Yellen told a Congressional hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia United States

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

2 hours ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

3 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

3 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.