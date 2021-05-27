US Will Fully Use Treasury's Authorities To Target Russian 'Malign Activities' - Yellen
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The United States is committed to using the Treasury Department's authority to target Russian "malign activities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
"We are firmly committed to using the full breadth of the Treasury's authorities to target the range of Russian malign activities," Yellen told a Congressional hearing.