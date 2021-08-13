UrduPoint.com

US Will Have Capacity To Evacuate Thousands Of Afghan Civilians Per Day - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States intends to evacuate thousands of civilians out of Afghanistan each day, US Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"We will be able to move thousands per day [out of Afghanistan]... our intention is to be able to move thousands per day," Kirby said during a press briefing.

