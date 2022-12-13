US Will Have High-Level Talks With Russia Later This Week About Paul Whelan - Sullivan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States will hold high-level talks with Russia later this week about American prisoner Paul Whelan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
"With respect to the question of whether we have engagement with the Russian Federation on the Whelan case, we will have an engagement this week," said Sullivan at a press conference.