UrduPoint.com

US Will Have High-Level Talks With Russia Later This Week About Paul Whelan - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

US Will Have High-Level Talks With Russia Later this Week About Paul Whelan - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States will hold high-level talks with Russia later this week about American prisoner Paul Whelan, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"With respect to the question of whether we have engagement with the Russian Federation on the Whelan case, we will have an engagement this week," said Sullivan at a press conference.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia United States

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

2 hours ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

3 hours ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

3 hours ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

3 hours ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.