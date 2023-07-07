US Will Have More to Say About Cluster Munitions for Kiev This Afternoon - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States will have more to say on the potential provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine later today, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"I think we will have to say more about this later this afternoon," Kirby told CNN.