US Will Hold To Account Those Using 'Horrific' Chemical Weapons in Syria - Envoy to UN

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Thursday that Washington remained committed to holding accountable all those responsible for using chemical weapons in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Thursday that Washington remained committed to holding accountable all those responsible for using chemical weapons in Syria.

"I was struck by the magnitude of the atrocities committed by the Assad regime: after ten years of civil war, tens of thousands of innocent civilians are now dead, and far more, far too many of them were slain with Assad's lethal horrific chemical weapons," Thomas-Greenfield said during her first speech on the issue of the Syria chemical dossier.

"The United States remains committed to holding those who use these horrific weapons to account," she said.

The US envoy called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), probing alleged use of toxic chemicals in the Syrian conflict, to send an unequivocal message to the Syrian government that the use of chemical weapons has "real and serious" consequences.

Thomas-Greenfield said it was also the responsibility of the UN Security Council to ensure serious consequences for the use of such weapons.

"We ask that the Security Council unites once more," she said. "Let us place the use of chemical weapons where it belongs - in the dustbin of history."

The Syrian Civil War has been ongoing since 2011, with Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. Throughout the conflict, Damascus has been accused of using chemical weapons. The Syrian side has been continuously denying the allegations.