US Will Impose Sanctions On Lebanon If It Obtains Iranian Oil - Pompeo
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:33 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States will impose sanctions against Lebanon if the country obtains Iranian oil, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.
"That will be unacceptable. It would be a sanctioned product, for sure," Pompeo said during a press briefing. "We will do everything we can to make sure that Iran can't continue to sell crude oil anywhere, including to Hezbollah."