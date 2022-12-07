US Will Increase Rotational Presence Of US Forces In Australia - Pentagon Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The United States will enhance the rotational presence of American forces capabilities in Australia, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during a press conference.
"Based upon today's talks, we will increase rotational presence of US forces in Australia," Austin said on Tuesday in a joint press conference with Australia's foreign and defense ministers.
"That includes rotations of bomber task forces, fighters, and future rotations of US Navy and US Army capabilities."