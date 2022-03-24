UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

US Will Issue Rule to Enhance Asylum Claim Process - DOJ

The US departments of homeland security (DHS) and justice (DOJ) will issue a rule on Thursday that officials say will streamline the process surrounding asylum claims and unclog a system where cases sometimes take years to resolve, the DOJ said in a press release

"The current system for handling asylum claims at our borders has long needed repair," DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. "Through this rule, we are building a more functional and sensible asylum system to ensure that individuals who are eligible will receive protection more swiftly, while those who are not eligible will be rapidly removed. We will process claims for asylum or other humanitarian protection in a timely and efficient manner while ensuring due process."

When the rule is implemented, those seeking asylum who are determined to have a credible fear of being harmed or killed if they are sent back to their respective countries, will have an opportunity - in a timely fashion - to have interview with an asylum officer. That interview will attempt to bring to light any pertinent and useful information related to individuals' requests for asylum.

Staff at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will then conclude whether to grant or reject the asylum request. Among the considerations will be determining whether the US should protect or reject protection for applicants under the Convention Against Torture (CAT).

Those refused asylum by the USCIS will be sent before an immigration judge as part of a removal proceeding. DHS officials say this proposed rule will not apply to unaccompanied children and will only focus on people who have been placed in expedited removal proceedings.

Officials said the rule will be implemented in phases, beginning with a limited number of applicants until the USCIS Asylum Division receives more resources. The rule will be effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. The departments are encouraging public comment on the rule during the 60-day comment period where staff of both agencies will consider the comments.

