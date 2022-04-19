UrduPoint.com

US Will Keep Careful Eye On China's Level Of Support For Russia Over Ukraine - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Support for Russia Over Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States will continue to carefully monitor the level of support China may show toward Russia with respect to Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We're going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the PRC (People's Republic of China) exhibits towards Russia," Price said during a press briefing.

Price added that there will be strong consequences for China if it provides weapons or supplies to Russia for its operation in Ukraine or if it helps Moscow evade Western sanctions.

