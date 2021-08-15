US will keep diplomatic presence on afghan territory - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United States will keep diplomatic presence on the territory of Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"It's why the president sent in a number of forces to make sure that as we continue to draw down our diplomatic presence that we do it in a safe and orderly fashion. And at the same time maintain a core diplomatic presence in Kabul," Blinken told ABC.