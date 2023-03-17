US Will Keep 'Very Close Eye' on Xi Visit to Russia - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United States will be closely monitoring Chinese President Xi's visit to Russia next week, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Friday.

"This is something that we're keeping a very close eye on," Ryder said in an interview with CNN.

Ryder added that China's proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict should adhere to China's oft-repeated principle of respecting a country's sovereignty. He said no one would take seriously a deal that required Ukraine to simply give up its territory to an occupier.

Xi will travel to Moscow on Monday for lunch with Russian President Putin, followed by talks on Ukraine and other topics on Tuesday. It will be the first visit by the Chinese president to Russia since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine more than a year ago.