US Will Lean Into Ukraine Support, Still Not Seeking Conflict With Russia - Official

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden will lean further into supporting Ukraine while continuing to avoid direct conflict with Russia, a senior administration official said ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

"The President has been very clear that we are going to lean forward and be robust in our support for Ukraine on the military, economic, energy and humanitarian fronts. But we are not seeking to engage in a direct war with Russia, and nothing about that will change tomorrow," the senior official told reporters.

The Biden administration is committed to keeping US troops out of Ukraine, the official added.

