US Will Let Ukraine Determine Its Political Future - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The United States will leave Ukraine to shape its own political future, while continuing to render military support amid Russia's ongoing operation, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday.

"The political future of Ukraine is up for Ukraine to decide. But the military future of this attack has to be pushed back. And that's why we're doing so much to back President Zelenskyy and his military with the tools they need, with the weapons they need, with the other aid they need to oust the Russian invasion from their country," Klain told ABC news.