US Will Make Call During UNGA For States To Forge Consensus On UNSC Reform - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:23 PM

The United States will make a call during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate next week for countries to forge a consensus on need to reform the UN Security Council (UNSC), Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations Michele Sison said on Friday

"We will advance efforts to reform the UN Security Council...

We do not believe that United States should defend an outdated status quo," Sison said during a conference call. "While we're clear-eyed about the obstacles to Security Council reform, we will make a serious call for countries to forge consensus around credible, realistic proposals for the way forward to remain credible into the 21st century."

Sison said the United States during High-Level week will claim that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is threatening the credibility of the UN Security Council.

