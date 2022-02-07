US Will Make Every Effort to Help Europe Deal With Any Energy Disruptions - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States vows to do its utmost to help Europe deal with any potential energy disruptions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"President Biden has pledged the United States will do anything we can to help ease any disruptions to Europe's energy supply and indeed we already are," Blinken said at a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.