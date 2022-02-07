UrduPoint.com

US Will Make Every Effort To Help Europe Deal With Any Energy Disruptions - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:22 PM

US Will Make Every Effort to Help Europe Deal With Any Energy Disruptions - Blinken

The United States vows to do its utmost to help Europe deal with any potential energy disruptions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States vows to do its utmost to help Europe deal with any potential energy disruptions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"President Biden has pledged the United States will do anything we can to help ease any disruptions to Europe's energy supply and indeed we already are," Blinken said at a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Related Topics

Europe United States

Recent Stories

Unlucky curve 13 leaves overnight luge leader Geis ..

Unlucky curve 13 leaves overnight luge leader Geisenberger restless

2 minutes ago
 Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages ..

Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues

2 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida condoles Yahya Butt's demise

Dr Fehmida condoles Yahya Butt's demise

2 minutes ago
 IGP directs police high-ups for adopting result-or ..

IGP directs police high-ups for adopting result-oriented policing for eliminatin ..

2 minutes ago
 UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

2 minutes ago
 Paul Gauguin's 'Mata Mua' returns to Madrid

Paul Gauguin's 'Mata Mua' returns to Madrid

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>