US Will Need to Raise Interest Rates to Tame Inflation Despite June Pause - IMF

Higher interest rates will be needed to bring US inflation back to the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday

"Bringing inflation back to target will require an extended period of high interest rates," the executive board of directors at the IMF said in a statement. The directors, "nevertheless ... also highlighted the potential risks to global activity and financial stability from a prolonged period of tight monetary policy, especially in light of recent bank failures, and (that) careful monitoring will be necessary."

On Wednesday, the Fed decided to skip an interest rate hike in June after ten increases over the past 15 months, cautioning that it could resume its monetary tightening in July if inflation warrants such a move.

The US Consumer Price Index, the broadest gauge for US inflation, grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at its slowest pace in more than two years. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, meanwhile, grew by 4.4% in the year to April. Both are, however, way above the Fed's long-term inflation target of just 2% per year.

The IMF statement reinforced the US central bank's stance that further monetary tightening might be necessary despite the pause in interest rate hikes.

The IMF said it recognized that in the short term, a tighter fiscal stance would ease some of the Fed's burden in reducing demand and inflation.

"Over the medium term, more determined action will be needed to put public debt on a decisively downward path, including tax increases and tackling structural imbalances in social security and Medicare," it said.

But the strength of demand and labor market outcomes have contributed to a persistent inflation problem.

"While goods inflation has moderated and shelter price growth is expected to slow in coming months, nominal wage increases are feeding into non-shelter services prices," it said, noting that core and headline PCE inflation remained materially above the Fed's 2% target.

The labor market is the engine of the US economy, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month over the past three years after initially losing 20 million to the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

While policy-makers the world over typically celebrate on seeing good jobs numbers, the Fed is in a different predicament. The central bank wishes to see an easing of conditions that are a little "too good" now for the economy's own good - in this case, unemployment at more than 50-year lows and average monthly wages that have grown without stop since March 2021.

Such job security and earnings have cushioned many Americans from the worst price pressures since the 1980s and encouraged them to continue spending, further feeding inflation.

The Fed has mandates for ensuring "maximum employment" through a jobless rate of 4% or below, and keeping inflation "manageable." The last was a task easily achieved before the COVID-19 breakout, when prices expanded less than 2% a year. The pandemic measures and the trillions of dollars of relief spending by the government, however, triggered runaway inflation since mid-2021.

