UrduPoint.com

US Will Neither Engage In Hostilities In Ukraine Nor Establish No-Fly Zone -Pentagon Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2022 | 07:50 AM

US Will Neither Engage in Hostilities in Ukraine Nor Establish No-Fly Zone -Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The United States will neither engage in hostilities in Ukraine nor establish a no-fly zone over the country, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin told the CNN broadcaster.

"Well, the President's (Joe Biden) been very clear about the fact that we won't have troops engaged in combat with Russia and Ukraine in order to affect or put into place a no fly zone.

We'd have to control the skies and that would mean that we'd have to engage Russian aircraft we'd also have to take out Russian and aircraft and aircraft systems in Ukraine, in Belarus, and also in Russia. So that would mean that we're in combat with Russia. And these are two nuclear powered countries. That nobody wants to see. It's not good for the region. It's not good for the world," Austin said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Nuclear Pentagon Austin Belarus United States

Recent Stories

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

7 hours ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

7 hours ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

8 hours ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

8 hours ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

9 hours ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>