US Will Never Accept Referenda in Ukraine Regions to Join Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United will never accept the referenda in Ukraine's southern and eastern regions to join Russia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Let me be clear, if this does transpire, and obviously it's not a done deal yet, but if this does transpire, the United States will never recognize Russia's claims, claims to any purportedly annex parts of Ukraine.

And we will never recognize this territory is anything other than a part of Ukraine. We reject Russia's actions unequivocally," Sullivan said during a press briefing.