US Will Never Agree to Relocate UN Headquarters and Give Up Host Country Powers - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US will never agree to relocating the UN because it would lose the opportunity to abuse host country privileges and a significant amount of money, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"First, to do this, the consent of at least two-thirds of the UN member states is required.

Due to a number of circumstances, it is very difficult to achieve such a number of those who support the relocation of the headquarters," Nebenzia said. "Besides, the Americans themselves will never agree to this, because for them it is both prestige, and, particularly, the opportunity to abuse their duties as the host country of the organization, as well as a lot of money."